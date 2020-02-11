On Monday afternoon, the eve of the N.H. primary, Globe political reporter James Pindell was joined on a phone call with Globe readers to answer their questions about the upcoming election. Pindell is covering his sixth presidential primary race and is on the ground in New Hampshire Tuesday. In this 30-minute call, readers had the chance to pick Pindell’s brain ahead of the events in New Hampshire.

Answer from James Pindell: “Your question is one I spend a lot of time thinking about. In terms of, ‘Will the party support Sanders?’ Conversely, by the way, would the Sanders supporters support someone else for the Democratic nominee? Of course everyone is saying the same thing publicly, that they’ll support the nominee. Bernie says he’ll support the nominee. On the other end, Mike Bloomberg says even if he’s not the nominee he’ll still spend a billion dollars even if it’s Bernie Sanders as the nominee to beat Trump. Everyone seems to be on the same page. I’m a skeptical guy; that’s why I’m a reporter, I am really skeptical on this one. I don’t know exactly how much enthusiasm there will be from party elites if Sanders is the nominee. I am skeptical on this question, but everyone publicly is on the same page.”

Question from Rosemarie M. in Newton, Mass.: What is your prediction going forward given how things are right this minute?

Pindell: “It could just be chaos for a while. I guess where I’m curious is a couple of things: One, if Bernie Sanders does have a pretty convincing win here, what exactly does that mean going forward? Does that mean he’s going to come into a head of steam in the last few states? A very sneaky, important state is going to be California. The way the delegate play could work there, particularly for Sanders. That is probably the state where he is the nominee. The state where he may get stopped as the nominee is the next one: Nevada could be very critical. It’s not a perfect caucus system there. There is one union that has a lot of power: it’s the culinary union. Watch for party elites to use labor unions to stop Bernie. And they would do it on ‘Medicare for All.’ Whether or not he is the nominee could hinge on Nevada, California, and of course one state I’m not mentioning there is South Carolina. I don’t even think we know what that looks like if Joe Biden is not in the race.”

Question from Gregory L. in Hingham, Mass.: The Buttigieg campaign is coming off of Iowa like Obama did; how do you see that playing out into New Hampshire and moving into Super Tuesday?

Pindell: “Obama came into New Hampshire with a lot of momentum after that win in Iowa. And then guess what happened? He lost New Hampshire in a surprise win for Hillary Clinton that no one saw coming. Buttigieg certainly does have a lot of momentum now, there’s no question about it. One thing that might be interesting Tuesday night is there could be three different storylines. First is Sanders’ win, what that means for the party and the race going forward? Second, Joe Biden, what the heck happened there? Is he going to continue in the race? And third might be Amy Klobuchar and her rise. Lost in that discussion is one story: Pete Buttigieg’s remarkable second-place finish given where he started. I don’t know if that’s going to get the same amount of attention if Amy Klobuchar has a really strong third-place performance. Another story that may be lost in that is, what the heck is going to happen with Elizabeth Warren at this point after she loses her neighboring state so badly and got a third-place finish in Iowa?”

Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.












