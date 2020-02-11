What time do the polls open and close?

Here’s what you need to know about the first-in-the-nation primary.

After Democratic presidential candidates spent months touring the country to make their cases, voters will weigh in on Tuesday, casting their first votes of the 2020 primary cycle in New Hampshire.

Some polls opened as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, while others don’t open until 11 a.m. The final polls close at 8 p.m., and results are expected to trickle in afterward.

One exception is Dixie Notch, a community that traditionally casts its ballots at midnight on the day of the primary. Three of the town’s five residents voted for Michael Bloomberg while the remaining votes went to Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

Here’s a full list of polling locations and times.

Who’s on the ballot?

In a quirk unique to the state of New Hampshire, the ballot access laws are traditionally lenient, with candidates only required to pay a $1,000 filing fee to secure a spot on the ballot.

On the Democratic ballot, the notable candidates include:

The Republican ballot includes:

President Trump

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld

Joe Walsh

What’s the difference between a primary and a caucus?

Primaries are secret-ballot elections in which voters cast their votes at regular polling locations. Primaries can be open, in which voters can cast their votes on a ballot of any party, or closed, whereby voters must be affiliated with a party to vote.

New Hampshire has a mixed system, meaning declared Republicans and Democrats can’t vote in the other party’s primary, but undeclared voters can vote in either of the parties’ primaries. and the votes are run by the state, not the state’s political parties.

Whereas voters cast their votes privately in primary systems, caucuses allow participants to openly show support for candidates. Caucuses involve voters gathering to hear a candidate’s supporters make their pitch for them. Voting is often done by raising hands or breaking into groups according to what candidate voters support.

What is voter turnout expected to be like?

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner predicted Monday that 420,000 people will cast their votes Tuesday, which would be the most votes cast in a presidential primary when an incumbent is running for reelction. Gardner said he expects 292,000 Democratic ballots and 128,000 Republican ballots.

Where do the major Democratic candidates stand?

According to a Globe/WBZ/Suffolk University poll of New Hampshire voters released Sunday night, Sanders was in the lead with 27 percent support. Buttigieg trailed with 19 percent, followed by Klobuchar with 14 percent, and Biden and Warren were tied for fourth place at 12 percent. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

How are the Democratic delegates allocated?

In total there are 33 delegates, nine of which are so called “superdelegates" that are not bound by the results of the primary, meaning effectively 24 delegates are at stake Tuesday.

Sixteen delegates are assigned by congressional district vote, proportional to the votes the candidates get in the district while eight delegates are allocated proportionally by statewide vote.

Candidates must reach a 15 percent threshold to be eligible, and delegates will be awarded in proportion to the percentage of the primary vote each candidate wins in each district.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.