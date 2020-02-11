In 2016, many pundits — myself included — suggested that nominating Trump as the Republican standard-bearer would produce a similarly calamitous outcome for the GOP at the polls. Things didn’t work out that way.

Before that happens Democrats may want to stop and take a deep breath — because a Sanders nomination is probably Donald Trump’s best hope for reelection.

Sometime on Tuesday evening, Bernie Sanders will probably be declared the winner of the New Hampshire primary. Following his strong showing in the Iowa caucuses, that outcome will lead many to crown him the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

But that doesn’t mean that the liabilities in nominating Sanders this year are not significant and won’t result in a devastating defeat for Democrats.

Let’s start with the most obvious point: He’s a self-described Democratic Socialist. Of course, any potential Democratic nominee will be branded a “socialist” by Donald Trump and the GOP. The problem for Democrats is that Sanders actually is one. He’s said it publicly. As a general rule, political attacks tend to have a bit more bite when they are true.

Democrats can win in November only if they mobilize their core constituencies, particularly Black voters. Sanders does better with this group than former mayor of South Bend, Ind. Pete Buttigieg and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, but his support is still limited. If he is the Democratic nominee, there’s a reasonable chance that a majority of Black voters will have picked a different candidate. The negative impact on Black voter turnout could be enormous.

Sanders’ supporters argue that he can mobilize new voters and win over the white working class who cast a ballot for Trump in 2016. But the results in Iowa don’t support this notion. Turnout was low, as the surge in new voters that Sanders predicted didn’t come. Moreover, in the Iowa counties that saw the biggest switch from Barack Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, the candidate who did best was former vice president Joe Biden, not Sanders.

But there’s another, even stronger indication of Sanders’ weakness — the tally of presidential endorsements. Let’s put aside Biden for a second and consider his challenger for moderate votes — former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg. In recent weeks, he’s received the public backing of a number of freshman Democratic members of Congress. This includes Ben McAdams from Utah, Max Rose from New York’s Staten Island, Mikie Sherrill from the suburbs of New Jersey, and Stephanie Murphy from Florida. What do all these members have in common? They won districts that went for Trump in 2016.

That these members of Congress would much rather be associated with a wealthy billionaire centrist, who once endorsed George W. Bush for reelection, than a socialist who has strong support among party progressives should tell us something.

Biden regularly argues that having him at the top of the Democratic ticket would be beneficial to the party’s Senate candidates, and he’s probably correct. In places like Arizona, North Carolina, Maine, Texas, and Iowa, where Democrats must win to take back the Senate, Democratic candidates would almost certainly try to distance themselves from a Sanders candidacy.

It is true that in head-to-head matchups against Trump, Sanders does quite well. The latest Quinnipiac poll has him beating Trump by eight points, which is one point worse than Bloomberg, and one point better than Biden.

But will those numbers hold up when Trump bombards the country with ads telling voters that Sanders wants to take away their health insurance, give free health care to undocumented immigrants, and forgive all student debt (positions Sanders enthusiastically embraces)? How about when he’s previously talked about nationalizing industries or called for fracking bans? How will the latter play in Pennsylvania, a crucial state for Democrats where fracking is a major economic concern.

Then there are the more elemental issues: Sanders will be 79 by Election Day. He had a heart attack a few months ago and now is backtracking on his pledge to release his medical records. Does anyone think Republicans will not make hay out of that?

Sanders has for the past five years lived a charmed political life. Hillary Clinton ran nary a negative ad against him. This cycle he has also largely avoided scrutiny — both from his Democratic rivals and the news media. Sanders could end up the Democratic nominee without having undergone the kind of scrutiny and political attack that is the hallmark of US presidential elections. I can assure you that Republicans will place Sanders under a powerful political microscope if he does become the Democratic standard-bearer.

The reality is that Donald Trump is a deeply unpopular incumbent who can probably win reelection only by so demonizing his Democratic opponent that enough voters either stay home or decide he’s better than the alternative. That strategy is much easier if Sanders is the nominee. Do Democrats enthusiastically voting for Sanders in early primaries realize that they are walking into that trap — and giving Trump the opponent he wants to face off against? They better figure that out soon or risk giving Trump four more years to wreak havoc on America.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.