The new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, has been officially named Covid-19, the World Health Organization said at a press conference Tuesday in Geneva.

The pathogen had temporarily gone by the designation 2019-nCoV. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that naming the virus was important, and that the group had been conscious about not picking a name that could be inaccurate or stigmatizing.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 43,000 people globally. Here are the latest figures: