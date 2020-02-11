The new coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, has been officially named Covid-19, the World Health Organization said at a press conference Tuesday in Geneva.
The pathogen had temporarily gone by the designation 2019-nCoV. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that naming the virus was important, and that the group had been conscious about not picking a name that could be inaccurate or stigmatizing.
The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 43,000 people globally. Here are the latest figures:
— China: 1,016 deaths among 42,638 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 49 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
— Japan: 163, including 135 from a cruise ship docked in Japan
— Singapore: 47
— Thailand: 33
— South Korea: 28
— Malaysia: 18
— Taiwan: 18
— Australia: 14
— Germany: 14
— Vietnam: 15
— United States: 13. Separately, one US citizen died in China
— France: 11
— United Kingdom: 8
— United Arab Emirates: 8
— Canada: 7
— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death
— India: 3
— Italy: 3
— Russia: 2
— Spain: 2
— Belgium: 1
— Nepal: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1
— Sweden: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Finland: 1
Material from the Associated Press and Bloomberg was used in this report.