GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities said Tuesday they have opened an investigation into allegations Crypto AG, Switzerland-based maker of encryption devices, was a front operated by the CIA and West German intelligence that enabled them to break the codes of the countries that used their products.

A joint investigation published Tuesday by Germany's ZDF public broadcaster and The Washington Post based on documents from the CIA and Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency revealed that Crypto AG made millions of dollars for the two agencies, while providing them with access to the encrypted communications of more than 120 countries for decades.

The main adversaries of the U.S. in the Cold War, the Soviet Union and China, were never Crypto customers but other clients included Iran, India and Pakistan, military juntas in Latin America and the Vatican, the two outlets reported.