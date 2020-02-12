On Tuesday night, as results were coming in from the New Hampshire primary, ABC aired a live episode of “The Conners.” It was a just-OK episode, but it incorporated the news from New Hampshire into the script — twice, actually, once for the East Coast and again for the West Coast. Here, we heard characters talking about Andrew Yang dropping out of the race, and out west they heard about Bernie Sanders’s victory.

It was fun to feel the live energy — and the attendant riskiness that is generally anathema to scripted network primetime shows — and to catch the updated, of-the-moment dialogue. Turns out viewers were up for it. The episode drew a season high of 6.34 million viewers for “The Conners,” a 19 percent increase from the last new episode two weeks ago. It also did well among the 18-49 set, as the night’s second-highest draw after “This Is Us.”