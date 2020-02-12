CVS Health Corp. unveiled a series of management changes, including appointing a new chief for its pharmacy-benefit management business, as the health giant absorbs insurer Aetna, its biggest-ever acquisition, and makes over more of its drugstores.

The company said in a statement Wednesday that Alan Lotvin had been named president of CVS Caremark, taking the reins from Derica Rice, who will depart CVS. Rice, a former Eli Lilly & Co. executive who joined the company in 2018, will remain through this month to help ensure a smooth transition.

Additionally, Jonathan Mayhew was named executive vice president, transformation, and Alec Cunningham was named president and chief operating officer for the Aetna business.