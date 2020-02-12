The music icon will play tracks from her forthcoming album “Black Diamond” as well as hits off her 1989 smash, “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. The tour kicks off in Miami June 24, and, in addition to Boston, the vocalist will swing through 32 other US cities before moving onto Europe.

Janet Jackson will bring her 2020 Black Diamond World Tour to TD Garden on July 18, according to Live Nation.

Black Diamond will be Jackson’s tenth headlining tour. She has stopped in Boston four other times: on the Velvet Rope Tour (1998), the All for You Tour (2001), the Numbers One, Up Close and Personal Tour (2011), and the State of the World Tour (2017), when she performed at TD Garden for the first time. In 2008, a Boston stop was one of the seven performances cancelled on Jackson’s Rock Witchu Tour.

Advertisement

Over the course of her three decade career, Jackson has sold more than 100 million records and earned five Grammy Awards. She was inducted in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m. through LiveNation.com.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.