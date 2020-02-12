One Kentucky advocate, Eric Crawford, told lawmakers he already uses medical marijuana as an alternative to opioids to deal with pain and muscle spasms. Crawford suffered spinal cord injuries in a vehicle crash more than two decades ago.

The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on a 17-1 vote. The committee room was filled with advocates who have pressed for years to legalize medical marijuana for people battling chronic pain and debilitating medical conditions.

“I’m not the only sick person in Kentucky in this predicament," he said. “There are thousands of other sick people in our state that use cannabis medically and are considered law breakers. Do you think we’re all criminals?”

The bill that would also regulate medical marijuana now heads to the full House. Representative Jason Nemes predicted it has enough support to pass the House. It would then move to the Senate.

Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the bill. Consumption could take place through such forms as pills, capsules, and oils. A regulatory board would determine what conditions would qualify to be prescribed medical cannabis.