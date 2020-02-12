The data’s contained in the ADL’s online H.E.A.T. Map , which stands for Hate, Extremism, Anti-Semitism, Terrorism. The ADL says on its website that the figures are culled from “news and media reports, government documents (including police reports), victim reports, extremist-related sources, Center on Extremism investigations and more.”

In a statement, the ADL said there were 2,713 cases of supremacist literature distribution across the US in 2019, compared to 1,214 incidents in 2018. In Massachusetts, the 2019 figure was 148, compared to 35 incidents during the prior year, according to the statement. Thirty of the Massachusetts incidents came on college campuses last year, compared to eight in 2018, the ADL said.

Twice as much white supremacist literature was distributed on college campuses and other locations nationwide in 2019 compared to the prior year, the Anti-Defamation League said Wednesday.

Robert Trestan, head of the ADL’s New England region, said the numbers are concerning.

"Our data clearly demonstrates that white supremacists are doubling down on the distribution of propaganda across the U.S. and in our region, with a particular focus on campuses and the public square,” Trestan said in a statement. "By injecting a barrage of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ fliers, stickers, banners and posters into the public square and on campus, white supremacists are attempting to normalize their messages of bigotry and to bolster recruitment, all while hiding behind the cloak of anonymity, never having to face the consequences of their hate and intolerance.”

According to the ADL, only one state, Hawaii, reported no incidents of supremacist propaganda distribution in 2019. The states with the most incidents were California, Texas, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, Washington, and Florida, according to the statement.

The ADL said that while dozens of groups passed out the bigoted literature across the country in 2019, roughly 90 percent of the incidents were the work of three organizations: Patriot Front, American Identity Movement, and the New Jersey European Heritage Association.

