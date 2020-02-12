In a video accompanying Wednesday’s announcement, Healey said JUUL hired young influencers and plastered products on ads and via Internet memes to attract young users. In Massachusetts, she said, the company shipped e-cigs to hundreds of Massachusetts stores, even those they knew the FDA had cited for youth sales.

The suit is the latest effort by Healey to hold vaping companies accountable. In 2018, she launched an investigation into JUUL, a San Francisco-based company.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Wednesday that the state had filed a lawsuit against JUUL Labs, the popular e-cigarette maker, accusing the company of carrying out a cynical campaign to hook underage teenagers.

“Families, schools, and entire communities are buckling under the weight of a new public health crisis, while JUUL executives made off with millions in profits,” Healey said in the video.

JUUL said it had not yet seen the lawsuit, but was working to reduce youth e-cigarette use and become approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The company said it had halted its television, print, and digital advertising, implemented a $1 billion plan to restructure, and decided not to lobby the federal government on flavored vaping policies.

“We remain focused on resetting the vapor category in the US and earning the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes," said spokesman Austin Finan. “Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers, and we do not intend to attract underage users.”

As part of efforts to curb the recent surge in vaping illnesses, Massachusetts temporarily banned the products last year. A new state law bans the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and gives the Department of Public Health greater regulatory authority over e-cigarettes.

Healey previously sued another national retailer, Eonsmoke LLC, a New Jersey company. The company is accused of failing for years to verify online buyers’ ages and to ensure shipments were received by a person who was 21 or older, which is the state’s minimum legal sales age for smoking products.

While teen cigarette use has hit a record low, she said at the time, “juuling’ and vaping have become an epidemic in our schools, with products that seem targeted to get young people hooked on nicotine.”

The Food and Drug Administration has given the companies until May 12 to provide studies to the FDA showing their products’ health effects, potential to help smokers quit, and evidence on whether they might appeal to kids and nonsmokers.

JUUL Labs Inc. received roughly 2,600 complaints about adverse health effects related to its e-cigarette during its first three years in operation, with customers citing issues such as burning sensations in the lungs, blistered lips, and vomiting, according to an internal FDA report last month.

Here’s how the products work: Battery-powered e-cigarettes heat a liquid containing nicotine into vapors that are inhaled. Although vaping may be safer than a traditional cigarette and may help some adults quit smoking, the nicotine is still addictive.

Material from Bloomberg News was included in this report.

















Naomi Martin can be reached at naomi.martin@globe.com.