Kellerman Jason Zheng pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to mail and wire fraud, and his sentencing is slated for June 18, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A 33-year-old Boston man on Wednesday admitted to impersonating his deceased brother in a brazen life insurance scam and now faces up to 20 years behind bars, federal prosecutors said.

“Between December 2016 and March 2018, Zheng took out at least 24 life insurance policies in his brother’s name,” the statement said. “These policies, which carried total coverage limits in excess of $11.5 million, listed Zheng and his parents as the beneficiaries. Zheng’s brother however, had died months earlier, during a visit to China in April 2015. As part of the scheme, Zheng also took steps to make it appear as though his brother were still alive such as opening and using bank accounts in his brother’s name and renewing his brother’s Massachusetts Driver’s License.”

Later, Lelling’s office said, “Zheng also obtained a false Chinese death certificate for his brother indicating that his brother had died in August 2018, and used it to submit over $5 million in life insurance claims. Zheng admitted that his brother died prior to the inception of the insurance policies during meetings with an undercover agent who was posing as a claims manager willing to assist in the fraud scheme.”

He could face a long prison term.

“The charges of mail and wire fraud each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense,” the statement said. “Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.”

