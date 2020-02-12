Two teenage boys were arrested on illegal gun charges by Boston police officers following a foot chase that began when police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday afternoon to investigate reports of shots being fired.

In a posting on bpdnews.com, police wrote that members of the Youth Violence Strike Force were investigating a report of shots being fired near 21 Bullard St.around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. While on scene, police saw two teenage boys — one was 16 years old and the second, 15 years old — wearing hooded sweatshirts walking away from the area, police wrote.

"When officers approached, the juveniles took off running. Moreover, officers noted that both of the suspects were clutching at objects in their waist areas in such a way as if to suggest both were in possession of firearms,'' police wrote in a posting that applauded the officers for “bravely confront[ing]” the armed teenagers.