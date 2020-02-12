Cambridge police said the number of crimes reported to police in 2019 dropped to its lowest level in five decades.

Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. welcomed one particular statistic — no homicides were reported in the city last year. He also noted that the number of non-fatal shootings had dropped to its lowest level in five years.

“I am very proud of these results, which reflect that Cambridge is safer today than it has been at any point in recent history,” Bard said in a statement. “I am particularly pleased that gun violence was greatly curtailed in 2019.”