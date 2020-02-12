Cambridge police said the number of crimes reported to police in 2019 dropped to its lowest level in five decades.
Police Commissioner Branville G. Bard, Jr. welcomed one particular statistic — no homicides were reported in the city last year. He also noted that the number of non-fatal shootings had dropped to its lowest level in five years.
“I am very proud of these results, which reflect that Cambridge is safer today than it has been at any point in recent history,” Bard said in a statement. “I am particularly pleased that gun violence was greatly curtailed in 2019.”
Bard credited his officers and the partnerships the department has forged with the community’s residents.
The statistics were the lowest since records began being kept in Cambridge by the FBI. The 1968 Safe Streets Act, among other things, tasked the FBI with collecting data from police departments across the country detailing the number and the types of crimes — interpersonal violence or a crime that caused damage to property — on an annual basis.
According to Cambridge police, crime rates peaked in the city in 197, and the most violent year was 1990. There was an uptick in reported crimes in 2018, but that declined last year, the department said.
"Overall, serious crimes were down 10 percent in 2019 in comparison to the five-year average,'' the department said.
