According to the police report, the group allegedly occupied a vacant building at 78 Tyler St. that is owned by the Boston Archdiocese’s Maryknoll Sisters Center.

A Boston police report identified the suspects as Alexia Yvonne Norema, 33, of Dorchester; Juan R. Crespo, 60, of Boston; Jodi M. Horton, 44, of Cambridge; Kora Banville, 21, of Norwell; and Daniel Arias, 54. It wasn’t immediately clear if any of the defendants had hired lawyers. They’re slated for arraignment in Boston Municipal Court.

Five people face arraignment Wednesday on trespassing charges for allegedly occupying a vacant building in Boston’s Chinatown section, after a neighbor reported “fighting, partying” and other disturbances at the property, records show.

The person handling the sale of the property, whose name is redacted in the filing, called the police around 8 p.m. Tuesday to report that he was receiving calls from a neighbor regarding people coming and going from the four-story building on a “nightly basis.”

The broker said that when he checked on the building Tuesday, he saw that the front door was open and noticed lights turning on and off inside. So he called 911. Responding officers requested a canine unit owing to the “vast size of the building and rooms,” the report said.

Police also spoke to a neighbor who called in the alleged squatters the day before.

“The witness stated that she was in fear for her and her children’s safety because she could hear the people occupying the building fighting, partying and causing disturbances almost every night,” the report said. “It should also be noted that the building is connected to a school [sic] where children attend.”

Cops later found Norema in a fourth-floor “makeshift bedroom,” the report said, and she told officers her friend Jodi and her boyfriend brought her to the property. Police took Norema downtown for booking, and then at 9:30 p.m., authorities were told four additional people were “breaking the window of 78 Tyler St. and entering the building,” the report said.

Police returned to the scene, again requested a dog and ultimately located four new arrivals on the fourth floor, according to the report. Those four alleged trespassers, like Norema, were placed into custody without incident.

Officers also took a peak at a neighbor’s video footage that allegedly showed Banville breaking a window on a door and reaching inside to unlock it, the report said.

“The video shows the other individuals acting as ‘lookouts’ then shows all four suspects entering the building,” the filing said.

All five defendants are charged with trespassing and breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor, according to the report. Banville’s also charged with malicious destruction of property.

In addition, Crespo had outstanding warrants for heroin possession, subsequent offense and trespassing, as well as possession of a class B drug and municipal bylaw or ordinance violation, records show.

