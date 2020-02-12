“After a careful review of the entire record in this case, including the parties’ substantial post-trial briefs, the Court takes the unusual step of setting aside the jury’s guilty verdicts and directing the entry of verdicts of NOT GUILTY as to both Brissette and Sullivan on all charges,” Sorokin wrote. “This action is required based on the government’s failure to prove that either man committed the charged offenses.”

The 90-page ruling from Judge Leo T. Sorokin regarding Kenneth Brissette, Boston’s former director of tourism, and Timothy Sullivan, former chief of intergovernmental affairs, was a victory for City Hall.

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday tossed the convictions of two former City Hall aides who were found guilty in August of conspiring to extort organizers of the Boston Calling music festival.

The men had been convicted by a jury of eight women and four men of strongarming the festival into hiring union workers in 2014. Federal prosecutors said the men leaned on concert organizers to promote Walsh’s political agenda and exploited the organizers’ fear that city officials might shut down the popular event if they failed to comply.

Lawyers for Brissette and Sullivan said at the time that they would file a motion to Sorokin to overturn the jury verdict. Defense attorneys had argued at trial that the aides had no control over the concert’s permits and that prosecutors were criminalizing the ordinary give-and-take of city politics.

“First, because this case hinged solely on the defendants’ status as public officials and arose exclusively from actions they undertook in that capacity, the decisions of the Supreme Court required the government to allege and prove the existence of a quid pro quo,” Sorokin wrote in Wednesday’s ruling. “This the government did not do. Neither Brissette nor Sullivan received a personal payoff or any other cognizable benefit in connection with the charged conduct.”

In addition, Sorokin wrote, “even under the government’s narrower view of its burden of proof, it failed to establish that either defendant acted wrongfully, as is required to sustain an extortion conviction. In the waning moments of a ten-day trial and after years of litigation, the government gave up the central pillar of its case: that federal labor law prevented the defendants from demanding that Crash Line hire union labor, and that the defendants knew it. And, contrary to the government’s argument, the law does not recognize its alternative theories for establishing that the defendants acted wrongfully. The Hobbs Act does not empower federal prosecutors to use the criminal law to enforce a contract, a state code of conduct that itself has no criminal or even civil penalties, or a local government policy.”

It took years for the case to reach trial. In March 2018, Sorokin dismissed the charges after prosecutors conceded they could not prove Brissette and Sullivan had personally benefited from the union jobs, the legal standard the judge had established for a conviction.

Prosecutors appealed, and in March 2019 the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Brissette and Sullivan did not have to benefit personally from the jobs to have committed extortion. At the same time, the appeals court said it was not taking a stance on whether the City Hall workers had acted illegally and noted “the concerns expressed by the Supreme Court that an overly broad application of the Hobbs Act could unduly chill official conduct.”

This is a breaking story that will be updated. Milton J. Valencia of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

