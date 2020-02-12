Officers came to Adams Street in Fields Corner at about 11:30 p.m. Monday after getting a report of a fight and found Gomes stabbing another man, court records show. After they separated the two, Gomes swung his knife at one of the officers, records show. Another officer shot Gomes, injuring his leg.

Luis Gomes, 32, was arraigned in a hospital room at Boston Medical Center Wednesday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty to charges of assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

A man accused of stabbing another man in the Fields Corner section of Dorchester Monday night — then swinging a knife at a police officer, prompting the officer’s partner to shoot him in the leg — will be held on $100,000 bail, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Advertisement

Officers immediately wrapped a tourniquet around Gomes’s leg, police said. At his arraignment Wednesday a bedsheet covered lower half, and no wounds were visible.

The stabbing victim, in his 40s, had wounds on his neck and back and was taken to another hospital, police said. The officers were not injured.

Gomes tried to speak once during the hearing Wednesday, after a prosecutor described the stabbing victim’s injuries. Through a Cape Verdean interpreter, Gomes’ defense attorney Rose King told him not to say anything in the crowded hospital room — within earshot of the judge, prosecutor, and reporters — until the hearing was over and they could talk more privately.

Boston Municipal Court Judge Jonathan Tynes set bail at double the $50,000 Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Brian Spring had asked for. Tynes also ordered that Gomes be given over to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office as soon as his doctors at Boston Medical Center clear him for release from the hospital.

Gomes’ shooting was the second incident in which Boston police officers fired their weapons in a few days. On Friday officers shot and killed Juston Root, 41, of Mattapan, after an incident that began in Brigham and Women’s Hospital and ended after a car chase to a supermarket parking lot in Brookline.

Advertisement

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.