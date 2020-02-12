The trooper chased the Nissan— which had a temporary South Carolina license plate— as it turned onto Exit 25 and merged onto Interstate 90, police said. The chase continued on the westbound side of I-90, and just as the car entered the breakdown land and started to slow down, it suddenly flew forward and took off.

A trooper first saw the car, a gray 2014 Nissan Altima, driving erratically as it whipped down the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Weston shortly after 3 a.m., state police said in a statement.

An Oxford man is charged with leading State Police on a wild 27-mile stolen car chase on Interstate 95 and the Mass. Turnpike - reaching speeds up to 115 miles per hour - traveling from Weston until the vehicle hit a tire deflation device and was brought to a stop before the Milbury exit, officials said.

The car was travelling as fast as 115 mph at this point, switching lanes and jerking between other cars as it fled the several cruisers that had joined the pursuit, police said.

After 12 minutes of racing down the highways with cruisers close behind, the Nissan ran over a Stinger tire deflation device that police had deployed ahead of the chase, authorities said. With its tires popped open, the Nissan finally came to a stop about a half mile before Exit 11 in Millbury.

Police said troopers arrested the driver, 35-year-old Sean T. McLaughlin.

McLaughlin was charged with speeding, attaching plates, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property worth over $1,200, use of a motor vehicle without authority, operating with a suspended license, and failure to signal.

Police said McLaughlin also had two warrants out for his arrest; one from Worcester Municipal Court for assault with a dangerous weapon and vandalism to a motor vehicle, and another from Dudley Municipal Court for breaking and entering at nighttime into a vehicle, larceny, and shoplifting.

McLaughlin pleaded not guilty during his arraignment at Newton Municipal Court Wednesday and was held on $2,500 cash bail, according to the court clerk’s office.

An investigation following the chase revealed that the Nissan had been reported stolen in Sarasota, Florida, and that the temporary plate was registered to a business in West Columbia, South Carolina, police said. Troopers found the original license plate inside of the Nissan, police said.

McLaughlin will appear in court again for a pretrial hearing on March 10.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.