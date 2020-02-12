“Cassie was truly one-of-a-kind, and her passing leaves a void that will never be filled,” the company said in a statement released by Grundy. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, and ask that you please respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time.”

Catherine “Cassie” Heppner, 46, was the director of marketing for Timberland PRO, according to company spokeswoman Leslie Grundy.

The Timberland employee who was killed at the company’s headquarters in Stratham N.H. Sunday is being remembered by her friends, family and colleagues for her warm, fun-loving personality and love of the outdoors.

Heppner was stabbed to death while she was at work and the motive for her murder is unclear. Robert Pavao, who was working as security guard at Timberland, was arrested and charged with second degree murder for her death.

Pavao, 20, is a resident of Old Pine Hill Road in Berwick, Maine, authorities said. He is described in court records as being six feet, two inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

According to court records, Pavao is a high school graduate who has been working for the past four months as a security guard at Timberland and a second company, Lindt. He was employed by Securitas, the documents show. For the past six months, he had been living with his parents and had no history of mental health or substance abuse issues, according to court records.

Pavao had no connection to Heppner, records show. In his Rockingham County Department of Corrections assessment interview report, when officials described his relationship to her, they wrote: "Doesn’t Know.”

Heppner loved being outside and enjoyed hiking, skiing, climbing, and wakeboarding. According to her obituary, she was born in Katonah, N.Y. and was president of her class at John Jay High School, where she served as captain of the lacrosse and field hockey teams. She then went on to graduate from the University of New Hampshire in 1995.

“She may not have been the tallest person in the room, but she had the biggest heart and personality,” the obituary states. “Depending on the season, you could find Cassie shredding ‘Dream Maker’ at Sunday River Resort in Maine with her husband, Mike, and son, Jack; wakeboarding on Northwood Lake in New Hampshire; or cheering for the Yankees while wearing a Red Sox jersey.”

“Cassie had so much to be proud of in her life, from her career where co-workers weren’t just colleagues but best friends, to her countless adventures and volunteering across the world, to her loving home and closely knit neighborhood.”

Heppner also served on the national council for Big City Mountaineers, a nonprofit organization that provides teens with opportunities to experience the outdoors.

Bryan Martin, the executive director of Big City Mountaineers, said he first met Heppner five years ago but felt like “we’d known one another forever.”

“She was a wonderful colleague and dear friend," he said in a telephone interview. “It’s just really heartbreaking to lose her. I’m personally in shock right now.”

A celebration of Heppner’s life is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road, in Exeter, N.H.

Heppner’s family also launched a fundraising campaign to create a scholarship fund “to help young women reach new heights by challenging themselves in the outdoors, as Cassie did,” the GoFundMe page states. ”As Cassie herself would enthusiastically say, while giving you a giant bear hug, “LET’S DO THIS!”

