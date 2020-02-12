Forecasters expect the snow and sleet to develop between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. before changing over to rain along the Boston-Providence-Hartford corridor. A few inches of snow will likely accumulate in areas north and west of Boston, as well as a coating of ice.

The National Weather service issued a winter weather advisory for counties north and west of Boston that will be in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday until noon on Thursday.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is in the forecast for Wednesday night, which could make for a messy Thursday morning commute.

“Plan on slippery road conditions that could impact the Thursday morning commute,” the weather service said in a statement. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

Otherwise, Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 40s, and gusty winds in the morning. The wind should diminish by the afternoon, forecasters said.

The Greater Boston area could get up to an inch of snow and sleet accumulation overnight. Thursday will be a damp day, with rain and sleet in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s, and wind gusts reaching up to 20 miles per hour after midnight.

Forecasters said Friday will be sunny and cooler, with temps reaching the upper 20s during the day and dropping to as low as 5 degrees at night. Saturday will be sunny and cold, with highs in the upper 20s, and Sunday will be partly sunny and not as chilly, with highs in the lower 40s.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.