Dorchester Rep. Dan Cullinane will not run for re-election this fall, he announced Wednesday morning, opening up a seat that represents diverse swaths of Dorchester, Mattapan and Milton.

In a statement, the Democrat said that “taking a step back from the demands of public life at the conclusion of this term is the right decision for my young family,” but added that the choice to recede from political life was “the hardest decision of my professional career.”

Cullinane was first elected to the House in a 2013 special election to fill the seat left vacant when Linda Forry won election to the Senate. He topped a three-candidate field in that special election and has had competition from other Democrats in each of his three subsequent re-election campaigns. The rep said he and his wife have added two children to their family — William, 2, and Isabel, eight months — in recent years and said now is “the right time to move on from elected office to put my family first.”