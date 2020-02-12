Along with the three dead dogs, officials found 18 goats and nine dogs that were living in unsanitary conditions without food or water, Keiley said. The animals, which were all undernourished and very thin, were immediately surrendered to MSPCA.

Officials from MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department went to a home on Howland Road in Freetown on Jan. 9 to investigate a confidential complaint, MSPCA Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley said.

Three dead dogs and 27 starving animals were discovered inside of an unsanitary home in Freetown last month, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said Wednesday.

Despite placing the animals on specialized feeding programs, three of the goats died shortly after arriving at MSPCA’s Nevins Farm Adoption Center in Methuen. Two of the dogs are still being treated there for heartworm, officials said.

Keiley said this is a clear case of neglect.

“It’s very hard to understand the motivation behind this and it’s frustrating to wonder how it got to this point,” Keiley said. “We’re working with the [Bristol County District Attorney’s Office] to make sure this person can’t do this again.”

The owner of the animals is Miranda Rosyski, 21. She will be arraigned on 13 counts of animal cruelty at Fall River District Court on March 3.

“It’s a really traumatic situation and there’s no doubt that these animals have gone through some hard times,” Keiley said. “But they have really grown since they’ve arrived and it’s great to see them come out of their shells. They’ll be great companions.”

Behavioral specialists have helped the animals adjust to their new life, and they have been provided adequate health care, Keiley said.

The fifteen Nigerian Dwarf goats — four of whom are pregnant — are all available to adopt at Nevins Farm. Six of the dogs have been adopted, and Keiley hopes the three remaining dogs will soon find new homes, too.

Four-year-old Fancy, seven-year-old Bella, and three-year-old Peyton — all female Redbone Coonhounds — can be adopted from Nevins Farm. For more information on how to adopt, go to mspca.org.

