“The cutoff varies a bit, depending on how you’re registering,” said Debra O’Malley, a spokeswoman for Galvin, via e-mail. “In person registration is offered at all local election offices until 8 p.m. today. Mail-in forms must be postmarked with today’s date. Online registrations must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. tonight.”

That’s right: the deadline to register for the March 3 primary in Massachusetts is Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Secretary of State William F. Galvin’s office has a helpful online primer for making sure you’re not frozen out on Primary Day.

If Massachusetts residents hope to cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, they better register to vote by Wednesday.

O’Malley said there’s “definitely a spike in online registrations over the past few days, as there often is right before a deadline. That isn’t necessarily all new registrations, though, since people also use the online system to update their address or change their party before a primary.”

Tech-savvy voters can register online if their signatures are on file with the Registry of Motor Vehicles, according to the secretary of state website.

“If you currently have a Massachusetts driver’s license or state ID card, you may use the online voter registration application to register, update your address, or change your party affiliation,” the website says. “Voter registration forms submitted online must be submitted by midnight on the date of the voter registration deadline.”

Snail mail’s your thing? The state can work with that, too.

“If you do not qualify to register to vote online, or if you would prefer to register by mail, you may download the voter registration form by using the link provided in the box to the right,” the site says. “The form must be completed, signed, and delivered to your local election official. Voter registration forms submitted by mail must be postmarked no later than the voter registration deadline.”

You can also talk face-to-face with a human being to get on the voter rolls.

“If you would like to register in-person, you may do so at any local election office, as well as the Elections Division of the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office,” the site says. “Voter registration is also available at the Registry of Motor Vehicles and at certain public assistance agencies. Voter registration forms completed in-person are valid as of the day that they are signed.”

Among the town halls staying open late Wednesday to allow people to register the old-fashioned way is the one in Abington.

“Please take note that the Town Hall will be open tonight until 8 pm to allow individuals to register to vote,” Abington police said in an advisory. “Tonight is the last day to register so that you can vote in the primary elections.”

And there’s more good news: all US citizens who apply for a driver’s license or ID at an RMV location are automatically registered to vote, unless they opt out of registering. The same holds true for citizens seeking health insurance through MassHealth or the Commonwealth Health Connector, according to the site.

“If you opt out of registering to vote, or if your citizenship has not been confirmed by the RMV, MassHealth, or the Health Connecter,[sic] you will not be registered to vote,” the site says. “If you do not opt out and your citizenship is confirmed, your name, address, and date of birth will be sent to your local election official to be added to the voter list and you will receive mailed confirmation of your registration within 2-3 weeks.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.