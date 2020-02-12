A tractor trailer rolled over and trapped its driver on Interstate 95 in Foxborough Wednesday morning, State Police spokesman David Procopio said.
The tractor trailer was at the bottom of a ramp from I-95 South to Interstate 495 North when it crashed and rolled over at 10:18 a.m., Procopio said.
Procopio said the driver was injured to an unknown extent.
The ramp, along with the right and middle lanes on I-495 North near the crash site, are currently closed, Procopio said.
