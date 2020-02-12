Komatireddy received both her undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard and served on the Harvard Law Review, the White House said. She also clerked for Kavanaugh when he served as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, according to the statement.

In a statement, the White House identified the nominee as Saritha Komatireddy, who’ll be nominated for a judgeship on the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Her nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

President Trump will nominate a federal prosecutor with a Harvard pedigree who previously clerked for US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to serve on the bench in New York, the White House said Wednesday.

Currently, Komatireddy serves as deputy chief of general crimes in the US attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York and previously served as counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling, according to the White House.

Writing in the Harvard Crimson in 2004, Komatireddy took aim at the EPA.

“Now I’m not a fanatic environmentalist by any means, but some basic consideration for the health of the environment—and more importantly, our own—is clearly warranted,” she wrote. “What puzzles me, however, is that the coal-burning power industry seems to disagree.”

She noted in the op-ed that mercury pollution can “easily enter the food web” and taint what humans eat.

“Yet, it seems that the EPA is willing to do some backpedaling,” she wrote. “Recently, the agency caved into industry lobbies and weakened previously-set regulatory policies.”

Komatireddy was also quoted in a White House press release in July 2018 praising Kavanaugh, before sexual misconduct allegations against the judge came to light. Kavanaugh adamantly denied the allegations and was ultimately confirmed to the high court.

"I considered it a special privilege to train under a man who had such fundamental respect for the law and a complete commitment to getting it right,” Komatireddy said of Kavanaugh in the July 2018 White House statement.









