Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday night in Jamaica Plain after they allegedly used flare guns to threaten another teen, according to Boston police.
At about 8:46 p.m. Boston police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of 3722 Washington St. and spoke to the teenage victim who said he’d been threatened by a 16-year-old male from Mattapan and a 15-year-old male from Dorchester, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.
The victim told police that the boys had indicated that they were carrying firearms. Officers frisked both suspects and found that they were each carrying a loaded flare gun. One boy was carrying an extra flare round and the other was carrying two additional flare rounds, according to the police report.
The two flare guns were seized by police and the 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon unlawfully, police said.
The mother of the victim later told police that the victim is transgender and the suspects were bullying him for that reason, according to the police report.
Sergeant Detective John Boyle said the incident is under investigation by the Boston Police Department’s Civil Rights Unit.
