Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday night in Jamaica Plain after they allegedly used flare guns to threaten another teen, according to Boston police.

At about 8:46 p.m. Boston police responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of 3722 Washington St. and spoke to the teenage victim who said he’d been threatened by a 16-year-old male from Mattapan and a 15-year-old male from Dorchester, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

The victim told police that the boys had indicated that they were carrying firearms. Officers frisked both suspects and found that they were each carrying a loaded flare gun. One boy was carrying an extra flare round and the other was carrying two additional flare rounds, according to the police report.