Even though I don’t see any major storms in sight, we do have a little bit of wintry weather on the way for the morning commute Thursday. There is a winter weather advisory posted Thursday morning for the slick travel expected.

The ground is bare across most of southern New England as of mid-February.

If you’re looking for a snowstorm, you’re going to have to look pretty hard and head north. This is just not a Southern New England winter, and the pattern that has been in place since mid-December is going to continue.

As a weak area of low pressure moves north of southern New England, it will pull in an area of precipitation overnight. I expect snow and sleet to break out across the area just after 1 a.m. and continue for a few hours. This means that there will be a coating to an inch of snow on the ground before the change to rain. I expect by 7 a.m. all areas south of Route 2 to be raining with some sloppy conditions on some of the roads.

Snow will have changed to rain by 7 a.m. across most of southern New England south of Route 2.

Temperatures overnight will be remaining right around the freezing mark, which will make it very easy to treat any of the wintry weather. When we had a similar situation about a week ago, most areas did not delay school opening; I expect this will be a similar situation for Thursday.

Readings overnight Wednesday will fall to just around freezing.

As the precipitation comes to an end and temperatures fall, there could be a little bit of black ice if there is any residual moisture on the roadways Thursday night. Friday and Saturday will be cold days along with plenty of sunshine and temperatures right around 30. This is slightly below average for the middle of February, but certainly well within typical mid-winter temperatures. It will be breezy Friday, adding a bite to the air.

On Sunday, I expect a quick warm-up from a cold start with readings getting back into the 40s. There are still no major snow storms in sight and certainly no outbreaks of Arctic air. Many of the variables we look to in understanding the upcoming pattern continue to point towards an early spring. This could change, but for now, if you don’t like cold and snow, you can be cautiously optimistic.

Warmer than average temperatures should dominate the pattern into the rest of February.




