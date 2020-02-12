"Being your candidate has been the privilege of my life," says Yang.

Yang’s campaign confirmed that he was ending his campaign as his supporters gathered in Manchester to await the result of the New Hampshire primary.

Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who drew a surprising level of enthusiasm to a presidential bid centered around protecting American workers displaced by automation, is dropping out of the race for the Democratic nomination, his campaign said.

Speaking to supporters at about 8:15 p.m. as results continued to roll in, Yang said the returns so far have convinced him that he will not be able to win the election.

But he said he is hopeful that the ideas that animated his campaign will endure.

“I have been persuaded that the message of this campaign will not be strengthened by my staying in this campaign any longer,” Yang said. “Endings are hard, New Hampshire, but this is not an ending. This is a beginning.”

Yang had made “MATH” a watchword of a campaign that had surprising staying power amid a crowded field. So as supporters filed into the Puritan Conference Center in Manchester to await the results, their expectations were already tempered by the reality that their candidate has been polling in the mid- to low single digits here.

Maddie Glosemeyer of Manchester, a Yang volunteer, said she had spoken with many voters during the course of the campaign whose main doubt about the candidate were not his ideas, but his prospects.

“They say, 'I like Yang. He’s good. He’s funny. But he’s just not going to win,” Glosemeyer said. Glosemeyer believes a strong performance in New Hampshire could help convert people with similar concerns in other states.

