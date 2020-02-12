COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is picking up his first endorsement among South Carolina’s black lawmakers as attention in the early voting contest turns toward more diverse states.

Buttigieg‘s campaign announced Wednesday that the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor would be receiving backing from state Rep. JA Moore, a Democrat from Charleston.

Moore is a first-term lawmaker who initially backed California Sen. Kamala Harris last year, frequently appearing on cable networks to advocate for her candidacy. On Wednesday, Moore called Buttigieg the best remaining candidate suited to defeat President Donald Trump in November's general election, citing strong performances in last week's Iowa caucuses and Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.