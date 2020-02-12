PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A 19-year-old Rhode Island woman charged in connection with the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend's mother on New Year's Day was held without bail at her Superior Court arraignment Wednesday.

Shaylyn Moran, of Pawtucket, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and gun charges in the Jan. 1 death of Cheryl Smith, 54, who was shot in the chest at her Pawtucket home. Smith was a trusted member of the child care team at a city YMCA, Y officials said.

Moran's current boyfriend, Jack Doherty, 24, of Albany, New York, was also held without bail after a judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to murder and other charges because of questions over his legal representation.