fb-pixel


Daniel, a Golden Retriever.
Daniel, a Golden Retriever.Calla Kessler/The New York Times
Bono, the Havanese, and his handler Taffe McFadden.
Bono, the Havanese, and his handler Taffe McFadden.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Addison, a Komondor.
Addison, a Komondor.Calla Kessler/The New York Times
A borzoi was groomed.
A borzoi was groomed.Andrew White/The New York Times
Gracie, a Neapolitan mastiff.
Gracie, a Neapolitan mastiff.Calla Kessler/The New York Times
Eduardo Paris, a handler, and Thor, an English bulldog, before the group judging event.
Eduardo Paris, a handler, and Thor, an English bulldog, before the group judging event.Andrew White/The New York Times
A Great Dane competed.
A Great Dane competed.Calla Kessler/The New York Times
Bichon frises waited to be judged.
Bichon frises waited to be judged.Sarah Blesener/The New York Times
A Yorkshire terrier.
A Yorkshire terrier.Sarah Blesener/The New York Times
A Nederlandse kooikerhondje.
A Nederlandse kooikerhondje.Calla Kessler/The New York Times
Wilma, a Boxer.
Wilma, a Boxer.JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
Miniature pinschers competed.
Miniature pinschers competed.Sarah Blesener/The New York Times
Dalmations and their handlers.
Dalmations and their handlers.Sarah Blesener/The New York Times
Standard Poodles during judging.
Standard Poodles during judging.Andrew White/The New York Times
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
A pug waited on the sidelines before participating.
A pug waited on the sidelines before participating.Stephanie Keith/Getty
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
A bulldog was groomed before the competition.
A bulldog was groomed before the competition.Stephanie Keith/Getty
Baker, a Tibetan terrier.
Baker, a Tibetan terrier.Mark Lennihan/Associated Press
Rumor, a German shepherd.
Rumor, a German shepherd.Julie Jacobson/Associated Press
A dog competed in the Masters Agility Championship.
A dog competed in the Masters Agility Championship.JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images