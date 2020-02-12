Daniel, a Golden Retriever.Calla Kessler/The New York TimesBono, the Havanese, and his handler Taffe McFadden.John Minchillo/Associated PressAddison, a Komondor.Calla Kessler/The New York TimesA borzoi was groomed.Andrew White/The New York TimesGracie, a Neapolitan mastiff.Calla Kessler/The New York TimesEduardo Paris, a handler, and Thor, an English bulldog, before the group judging event.Andrew White/The New York TimesA Great Dane competed.Calla Kessler/The New York TimesBichon frises waited to be judged.Sarah Blesener/The New York TimesA Yorkshire terrier.Sarah Blesener/The New York TimesA Nederlandse kooikerhondje.Calla Kessler/The New York TimesWilma, a Boxer.JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty ImagesMiniature pinschers competed.Sarah Blesener/The New York TimesDalmations and their handlers.Sarah Blesener/The New York TimesStandard Poodles during judging.Andrew White/The New York TimesJOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty ImagesA pug waited on the sidelines before participating.Stephanie Keith/GettyJOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty ImagesA bulldog was groomed before the competition.Stephanie Keith/GettyBaker, a Tibetan terrier.Mark Lennihan/Associated PressRumor, a German shepherd.Julie Jacobson/Associated PressA dog competed in the Masters Agility Championship.JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty ImagesJOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images