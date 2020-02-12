COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Ohio State University football players were booked into jail early Wednesday on charges of rape and kidnapping, police said.

Police charged defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, late Tuesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. There was no word on whether the men had attorneys to speak for them.

The woman told police she was hanging out with Riep at an apartment he shares with Wint on Feb. 4 when they began to engage in consensual sex, according to an affidvait. The woman stopped and told Riep she didn't want to continue. Wint then entered the room and asked if he could join.