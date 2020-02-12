“The fight we’re in, the fight to save our democracy, is an uphill battle, but our campaign is built for the long haul and we’re just getting started,” Warren said around 8:30 Tuesday night.

As early results made clear she would not come close to winning the New Hampshire primary Tuesday, Warren told her supporters she was in for a long fight.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Senator Elizabeth Warren’s latest campaign plan is to win without winning — at least for now.

She also congratulated Minnsesota Senator Amy Klobuchar “for showing just how wrong the pundits can be when they count a woman out.’’

Hours before the polls closed, her campaign manager issued a memo casting her leading rivals as deeply flawed and insisting she can sustain early-state losses and emerge victorious in a “volatile and unpredictable” primary race after a drawn-out, Byzantine battle for delegates.

The memo sent to her supporters underscored the precarious position in which Warren, once a front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, now finds herself. She’s betting that the chaos of an unsettled and divided field will prevent any single contender from running away with the nomination, and give her time to emerge as a “consensus candidate.”

“It’s not a straightforward narrative captured by glancing at a map, and the process won’t be decided by the simple horse race numbers in clickbait headlines,” Roger Lau wrote to Warren’s supporters. “That’s never been our focus — our focus is on building a broad coalition to win delegates everywhere.”

The outlines of the plan were reported by the Globe on Sunday. The memo was first reported by The New York Times.

The memo was released as New Hampshire voters streamed to the polls on Tuesday and Warren made several stops at polling places, where she greeted voters — even those carrying signs for other candidates — and posed for selfies.

But after a week of staying out of any intercandidate crossfire, she showed more willingness than usual to trade barbs with her rivals, saying former vice president Joe Biden’s decision to leave the state and head to South Carolina on Tuesday before the polls even closed showed “he’s not here to fight for votes in New Hampshire.”

And Warren said she and Senator Bernie Sanders have a different approach to making political change, suggesting she is more willing than he is to compromise. She cited her support for President Trump’s new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada — which Sanders opposed — as an example.

Lau’s memo broke even more sharply with the campaign’s strategy of not attacking Warren’s rivals, calling them untested, unscrutinized, or incapable of building a broad enough coalition to win — a move that conflicts with the “unite the party” message she has been stressing for weeks.

He said Sanders, who led in polls ahead of New Hampshire’s primary, “starts with a ceiling that’s significantly lower than the support he had four years ago.”

Lau said that Biden, who left New Hampshire on Tuesday morning amid low expectations and is still reeling from a devastating fourth-place finish in Iowa, could be losing his firewall of support with Black voters.

“He’s now polling under 30% even among older voters and African American voters, who have been his strongest supporters, and his support among younger voters has fallen to just 6%,” Lau wrote.

Warren’s aides frequently inveigh against the “roller coaster” of rising and falling poll numbers, which made Lau’s detailed polling analysis all the more striking.

The memo said former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who was virtually tied with Sanders for a win in Iowa and was expected to do well in New Hampshire, has failed to build support “in states with more diverse electorates,” quoting a blog post from Iowa that called his showing in the Iowa city with the most African-Americans “brutal.”

“And he still hasn’t answered tough questions about his record in South Bend,” Lau said.

The memo also said former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has failed to build enough support, despite his deluge of spending, and that Klobuchar, who is enjoying a surge of attention and a bump in the polls, “hasn’t been able to build out infrastructure for the long haul.”

The memo does not specifically identify any state Warren is likely to win, nor does it reckon with more specific weaknesses, like her own middling standing with Black voters in polls.

Instead, it says Warren is “poised to finish in the top two in over half of Super Tuesday states (eight of 14), in the top three in all of them, and is on pace to pick up at-large statewide delegates in all but one.”

Lau predicts the race will whittle down to a three-way contest between Warren, Biden, and Sanders and posits she has the highest potential ceiling of support among the trio.

“The road to the Democratic nomination is not paved with statewide, winner-take-all victories,” Lau wrote in the memo, adding, “No amount of spin and hyperventilation can change the delegate math.”

In previous election cycles, that delegate math has often worked out best for candidates who were able to claim victory in early contests; nominees like John Kerry, Al Gore, and Barack Obama all won either Iowa or New Hampshire. In 2016, Hillary Clinton lost New Hampshire to Sanders and barely squeaked out a victory in Iowa, but stabilized her campaign after winning Nevada and South Carolina.

Warren had showed reluctance to wade into the delegate math just one day earlier. Speaking with reporters on the press bus that follows her constantly, she declined to answer a question about how she would amass enough delegates to win.

“That’s a process question,” Warren said. “You should get a process expert.”

But she also suggested she had no intention of dropping out of the race, no matter what happens in New Hampshire. “I just have to keep fighting, that’s what it’s all about,” Warren said. “I cannot say to all those little girls, this got hard and I quit.”

