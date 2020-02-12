Re “Fear and loathing in the Democratic Party” (Opinion, Feb. 10): The multiplicity of voices in the Democratic presidential race does not represent a lack of focus; rather, it is an embarrassment of riches. Any one of these smart, capable, compassionate people would be a better president on his or her worst day than Donald Trump is on his best (assuming there is such a thing). Democratic voters will unite behind the nominee, whoever it is, in their zeal to remove this vile administration from power.

Andy Moore