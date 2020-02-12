Re “Lighting up the Lechmere sky: Civic group has bright ideas for the darkened viaduct” (Business, Feb. 11): The point is not to increase sky shine and compromise dark skies. We are glad to have your interest, but your headline writer got it quite upside-down with “Lighting up the Lechmere sky.” Adding to light pollution is the first thing that an environmentally sensitive public rightly worries about when we speak. But, in fact, Light Boston was lauded at the Dark Skies International Convention in Cambridge a few years ago for raising urban consciousness about environmentally responsible lighting.

Enlightened lighting design is our most important mission. It was central to the competition. Your reporter Tim Logan completely understood our purpose, which is to increase public awareness of superior civic illumination.