In an interview for “CBS This Morning,” which King coanchors, she asked former WNBA star Lisa Leslie whether Bryant’s legacy, given that 2003 allegation, is “complicated” for her. Leslie said it was not.

It’s been several weeks since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others perished in a helicopter crash in California. Since his death, any nuanced analysis of his life, which included a sexual assault charge , has been overwhelmed by hagiography.

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s profane diatribe wasn’t designed for Gayle King alone. He wants Black women to shut up about the tainted legacies of famous Black men.

CBS released a part of that exchange in a promo, less than a minute of a longer interview. Kobe-stans were not pleased. As the backlash built, King herself roasted CBS for presenting the clip as “totally taken out of context.” Still, if CBS’s carelessness threw King under the bus, it was Snoop who tried to floor the gas pedal.

On Instagram, he went after King’s best friend, Oprah Winfrey, exposing his deeper enmity for famous Black women who call out Black men. Alongside a photo of Winfrey with Harvey Weinstein, Snoop accused her of tarnishing Michael Jackson’s name by hosting a TV special last year with two men who claim the singer sexually assaulted them when they were children. He ended with, "(Expletive) u and Gayle. Free bill [sic] Cosby.”

Nearly 700,000 people liked Snoop’s response — including Cosby, who inexplicably has access to Instagram in prison, where he’s serving time for aggravated indecent assault. He wrote, "It’s so sad and disappointing that successful Black Women are being used to tarnish the image and legacy of successful Black Men even in death.”

No, Cosby, what’s beyond sad and disappointing is being a serial sexual predator who hid behind a carefully crafted image of respectability and generosity in order to drug and sexually assault scores of women.

Meanwhile, Snoop’s vitriol was just getting warm. In a video, he excoriated King and warned her to “respect the [Bryant] family and back off, [expletive]. Before we come get you.”

He didn’t just mean King. Snoop plunged headlong into the sunken place where Black women’s worthiness is measured only by their unwavering support of Black men. Anything less is met with the dangerous bile of misogynoir — a hatred of Black women.

Moya Bailey, a Northeastern University professor, coined the term in 2010, but the dual scourge of racism and sexism faced by Black women has existed far longer. It’s what happened to Anita Hill when she testified about Clarence Thomas’s alleged sexual harassment during his 1991 Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Like Thomas, men such as Cosby and accused pedophile R. Kelly often equate accountability with lynching, callously evoking one of the most vile acts this nation has inflicted on black bodies.

It’s all an attempt to silence critics, and Snoop knew he could count on a muted defense of King even as she’s faced death threats. He would not have threatened a white woman for doing her job in asking about Bryant’s flawed legacy. Recognizing America’s disregard for our safety, King was an easy target to vent his anger over any Black woman who, in his mind, drags down a Black man.

To be clear, there’s no indication that Bryant was a serial sexual predator like Cosby. The rape case was dismissed before trial because his accuser, reportedly bullied by the NBA star’s defense team, refused to testify. A civil suit against Bryant by the accuser was settled for an undisclosed amount.

Still, it’s absurd to claim it’s too soon to examine Bryant’s legacy because his family is grieving. His wife and three surviving daughters will mourn him for the rest of their lives — meaning it will always be too soon. It’s no different than those who denounce protests of racism as always being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The goal isn’t propriety; it’s silencing truth.

In recent days, Snoop has tried to recast his threat against King, but the shock of his words won’t soon fade. He said what he said, and every Black woman who demands accountability was listening. Now Snoop, who transformed himself from an acquitted murder defendant into Martha Stewart’s Black friend and your mom’s favorite rapper, has revealed in full what he really is — a rape apologist who hates Black women.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.