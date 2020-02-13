Well, it looks as though there may be some activity on the “Ray Donovan” front. Nothing official has been announced, but series star Liev Schreiber posted a ray of hope to fans on Instagram.

I’ve written about Showtime’s unexpected cancellation of “Ray Donovan,” which has left the show’s fans in an unhappy place. After loyal watching for seven seasons, the last of which ended with storylines in the air, they have been denied the opportunity for closure. I think the show should have ended a few seasons back; but since it did continue, it hardly seems right to punish those who stuck with it.

Advertisement

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that all of you have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return,” he wrote. “What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your ongoing support, there will be more Ray Donovan. So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you.”

So clearly, something is afoot. Will it be a mini-season, a fully season, a movie? It’s the least Showtime can do for those who’ve made the show a hit, especially after having given final seasons to two of its other long-running shows, “Homeland” and “Shameless.” It’s also a good thing for the actors and crew, who’ve been working on “Ray Donovan” for many years.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.