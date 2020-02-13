Remi Adeleke (“Transformed: A Navy Seal’s Unlikely Journey from the Throne of Africa, to the Streets of the Bronx, to Defying All Odds”) is in conversation with Akeem Lloyd at 11 a.m. at the Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston.

TUESDAY

David Michaels (“The Triumph of Doubt: Dark Money and the Science of Deception”) is in conversation with Lawrence Lessig at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge… Bill Buffet (“Then Now Soon”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.

WEDNESDAY

Christopher Bollen (“A Beautiful Crime”), Christopher Castellani (“Leading Men”), and Hallie Ephron (“Careful What You Wish For”) read at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books… Jake Levine (“Hysteria”) is in conversation with Janaka Stucky at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline.

THURSDAY

Laura DeNardis (“The Internet in Everything: Freedom and Security in a World with No Off Switch”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Brian Greene (“Until the End of Time: Mind, Matter, and Our Search for Meaning in an Evolving Universe”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Science Center, Hall C, 1 Oxford St., Cambridge… Martha Collins (“Because What Else Could I Do”) and Susan Eisenberg (“Stanley’s Girl: Poems”) read at 7 p.m. at Arts at the Armory, Basement Room B8, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville.

FRIDAY

Jerry Mitchell (“Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Sarah DiGregorio (“Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What It Teaches Us About Being Human”) is in conversation with Dr. Christy Cummings at 7 p.m. ar Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Gloria Mindock (“Whiteness of Bone”) reads at 3 p.m. at Arts at the Armory, Basement Room B8.

Send announcements to boston.globe.bookings@gmail.com at least two weeks before event date. Events are subject to change. A full listing of events is available online at www.bostonglobe.com/arts/books.