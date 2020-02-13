But in the meantime, it’s Valentine’s Day weekend! Which means there’s love in the air, flowers on your credit card, and chocolates in your pockets (try not to forget about those). Love hurts, but sometimes it also rules; and this week’s batch of hot dates are 100 percent guaranteed not to ruin your relationship, especially if you’re single. Read on lovebirds, and don’t get any ideas — this newsletter is taken . (I’ll still have some chocolates tho.)

Feel that sharp pain in your abdomen? Cupid’s arrow strikes again! Or at least, I’m hoping that’s what that is. Probably best to get it checked out if it’s still there on Monday.

FRENCH KISS: We begin, appropriately enough, with a love story — and a four-star one by Globe film critic Ty Burr’s estimation. Writer/director Céline Sciamma (“Girlhood”) returns to the screen with “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” a tale of a young painter (Noémie Merlant), a duchess’s daughter whom she is sent to paint (Adèle Haenel), and the latter’s distant fiance — though, like all men beyond the frame of the film, we never see him. “‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ drifts into a love story that never once feels didactic but that rises instead from the heat of throwing away notions of subject and object entirely,” Burr writes. “[It] ultimately turns profoundly sensual, but it’s also a movie of ideas; I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a film that works so well on both the emotional and intellectual levels.” Now screening at Boston Common, Kendall Square, and Coolidge Corner.

TALL TALE: And while we’re at it, another love story — of sorts. Writer/director Alison Reid brings to the screen the “charming and clear-eyed” story of one Anne Innis Dagg, a.k.a. “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” and the first person to study the surprisingly graceful beasts in the wild. Globe critic Mark Feeney gives the film 2½ stars, writing that it’s “almost as much about the prejudice Dagg had to deal with as a female scientist as it is about the wondrous title creatures.” Recommended if you like necking. Now screening at Kendall Square.

NOTHING BUT LOVE: Perhaps no love is stronger than Raphael Saadiq’s for music. “I love everything about music,” he recently told Globe music contributor Ken Capobianco. “Love chord progressions, love strings, love brass instruments, old jazz. I like classic rock, ‘70s rock, Queen, Journey, Steve Perry, Latino, Sam Cooke, mariachi, ah man.” And the multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer (erstwhile of Tony! Toni! Toné!, and since an Oscar-nominated collaborator with everyone from Solange to D’Angelo) sports a sound as varied as his musical loves — sliding with ease between smooth R&B to soulful Motown-infused pop to gospel to futuristic Afro-funk. He comes to Big Night Live on Saturday night with Jamila Woods. Make a date of it. Tickets here.

DIVINE THINGS: Globe arts contributor Cate McQuaid found herself utterly smitten with the more than 50 “exuberant, edgy, and thoughtful” paintings and drawings on view at Brown University’s David Winton Bell Gallery by painter (and faculty member) Wendy Edwards as part of her new exhibition, “Luscious.” McQuaid admires Edwards’s channeling of Shakti, “Hinduism’s divine feminine,” saying the “sweet, tart colors and delicious textures” of her paintings and pastels are “sumptuous, touchable, potentially incandescent.” The show is on view through March 15; find more information here.

Kelly Chick (left) and Lyndsay Allyn Cox in "Bright Half Life" at Actors' Shakespeare Project. Nile Scott Studios

LET’S STAY TOGETHER: Onstage this weekend at the BCA’s Plaza Theatre, you can catch the Actors’ Shakespeare Project presentation of “Bright Half Life,” playwright Tanya Barfield’s “fast-moving, impressionistic portrait of love and its complications” which follows the arc of two women’s romantic relationship over the course of four decades (and, not to worry, just over an hour). Globe theater critic Don Aucoin says Lyndsay Allyn Cox and Kelly Chick deliver “excellent performances” under the careful direction of Megan Sandberg-Zakian. It runs through Sunday; find showtimes and tickets here.

GOOD VIBRATIONS: On Saturday, you can fall in love with some of the sweetest sounds in history as the J.P.-based self-conducting orchestra A Far Cry performs its signature work, Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings,” entirely from memory, and through the otherworldly resonance of 18 Stradivari, Guarneri, and Amati violins, hand-selected by Christopher Reuning of Reuning & Son Violins. Reuning will also offer a centerpiece presentation on these sublime specimens and what makes them so priceless (though I’m sure their prices play a part). That’s at NEC’s Jordan Hall; find tickets here.

BEST FRANZ: The next afternoon at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s Calderwood Hall comes a special opportunity to hear Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Julia Wolfe’s response to Schubert’s String Quintet in C Major (a.k.a. the Cello Quartet), as performed by Pacifica Quartet, which commissioned it. Cellist Johannes Moser joins the quartet for this and a performance of Wolfe’s own luminous 2016 composition for strings, “Splendid Hopes.” That’s Sunday at 1:30; find more information here. (And should it sell out — which it may — spend a day at this fabulous treasure of a museum anyway, and hope for standby tickets to become available — which they might.)

MARRIAGE STORIES 1: If you stopped laughing at each other’s jokes long ago, take a refresher course at “Love’s a Joke,” a collection of comic couples — Vicky Kuperman and Max Cohen, Tom Cotter and Kerri Louise, Al Ducharme and Bernadette Pauley, and Nicky Sunshine and Jamie Roberts — taking the stage at Laugh Boston to talk love, relationships, and all of the messy situations they create and cultivate. Think of it as couples therapy where you don’t have to say a word. (Unless “Ha!” is a word.) The show repeats itself (these are couples, after all) Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Find tickets here.

MARRIAGE STORIES 2: Elsewhere in Valentine’s laughs, the Wiggin Auditorium in Peabody hosts “An Evening of Love and Laughter with Tony V & Kelly MacFarland” — two Boston legends of the stand-up stage who have spent decades taking copious notes on love, marriage, horses, carriages, the whole bit. Expect cringeworthy disclosures galore, plus an “appearance from Cupid” (I wonder who lost that bet) and live music. Plus [gestures broadly around] the splendors of Peabody. That’s Friday night only. Grab tickets here.

SMOOTH OPERATORS: If you’re on thin ice, and if you’d like to keep your Valentine’s weekend sweet, simple, and metaphorically sound, consider gliding around in circles with your sweetheart at the Winter Village in the Seaport, where Capital One Cafe and Fjällräven present a two-hour Free Skate (including the rentals) on Saturday afternoon. Just be careful out there; the urgent care isn’t nearly as romantic. (Oh, and speaking of love, get yourselves a waffle from the Waffle Cabin.) More info here.

Zoë Kravitz and Kingsley Ben-Adir in "High Fidelity." Phillip Caruso/Hulu

OR STAY IN: And if your idea of a romantic weekend is staying far, far away from all of those annoying people and their insufferable love for each other, consider a long, comfy stint on the sofa watching Hulu’s new series-based adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel “High Fidelity” (which became a John Cusack movie in 2000, and a not-so-great musical in 2006). The Brooklyn-set reboot — created by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West, and starring Zoë Kravitz — is a “slow-growing pleasure” with “a renewed sense of purpose” and “a paean to the intimate and profound relationship people have with the culture they love,” according to Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. (You also won’t have to listen to the table next to you squabble over their appetizers.) The first season arrives Friday on Hulu.

And that, lovestruck Weekenders, is all I’ve got in the heart-shaped box this week. Proceed with love, and however you spend your Valentine’s weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday. See you next time!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.