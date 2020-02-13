BAT FOR LASHES British singer-songwriter Natasha Khan brings her latest album, the neon-tinged, vampire-inhabited “Lost Girls,” to the stage. Feb. 17, 8 p.m. $25 and up. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, www.sinclaircambridge.com

SLOAN The Canadian power pop masters celebrate their fourth album, 1998′s amped-up “Navy Blues,” which features gems like the stomping “Money City Maniacs” and the swaggering “She Says What She Means.” Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m. $20. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, www.crossroadspresents.com

BILAL Still boasting one of the most gravity-defying voices in R&B (check out his 2016 BET Awards performance of Prince’s “The Beautiful Ones”), this Philadelphian is also one of its most innovative songwriters, with albums like 2013′s “A Love Surreal” and 2015′s “In Another Life” spinning out from funk and soul touchstones into thrilling futures. Feb. 22, 6 p.m. (doors). $35 and up. City Winery Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

JIM KWESKIN AND THE LOVESTRUCK BALLADEERS The jugband legend is still exploring a repertoire that encompasses American musical traditions from folk to blues to jazz to Tin Pan Alley, and for this date, he’ll have the assistance of sympatico outfit the Lovestruck Balladeers. They’ll open with a set and then accompany Kweskin. Feb. 18, 8 p.m. $20. Lizard Lounge, Cambridge. 800-838-3006, www.brownpapertickets.com

MOTEL RADIO Motel Radio hails from New Orleans, but what they play doesn’t sound like the music typically associated with that city; it’s a lot more like what you’d expect from a band that named a recent recording foray “Desert Surf Films.” Feb. 18, 9 p.m. $12. Great Scott, Allston. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

LELAND SUNDRIES “Leland Sundries” is the alter ego of Nick Loss-Eaton and whoever he brings on board to make records with, which he’s been doing for the better part of a decade. The Boston-area native makes his way up from his current Memphis domicile in support of his latest, “Pray Through Gritted Teeth,” which leans a bit twangier than past efforts. Feb. 19, 10 p.m. No cover. Toad, Cambridge. 617-497-4950, www.toadcambridge.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

NOAH PREMINGER GROUP The protean tenor saxophonist and bandleader, still in his early 30s, celebrates the release of his acclaimed new album, “Zigsaw: Music of Steve Lampert,” a triumphant traversal of Lampert’s engagingly labyrinthine composition incorporating samples, electronics, backbeats, and more. With trumpeter Jason Palmer, alto saxophonist John O’Gallagher, pianist Leo Genovese, bassist Kim Cass, and drummer Dan Weiss. Plus wild card Rob Schwimmer playing cutting-edge Haken Continuum keyboard and old-school funk clavinet. Feb. 20, 8 p.m. $25-$45. Scullers. 617-395-7757, www.scullersjazz.com

REVOLUTIONARY SNAKE ENSEMBLE MARDI GRAS PARTY Saxophonist-composer Ken Field’s enthralling New Orleans-inspired jazz-funk brass band hosts its eagerly anticipated annual “Fat Tuesday” celebration a bit early this year. With stalwart Crescent City guest artists saxophonist Amadee Castanell and vocalist Henri Smith. Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. $17-$22. Regattabar, Cambridge. 617-395-7757, www.regattabarjazz.com

ANTHONY GERACI, “MONSTER” MIKE WELCH & DENNIS BRENNAN The seasoned keyboardist-composer — a founding member of Sugar Ray and the Bluetones and Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters — performs with area all-stars and frequent collaborators Brennan (vocals, guitar, and harmonica) and Welch (guitar). Feb. 22, 8 p.m. $20-$25. 9 Wallis, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-525-9093, www.gimmelive.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

ORCHESTRAS Pinchas Zukerman is back with the Boston Symphony Orchestra (Feb. 21 to 25, Symphony Hall, www.bso.org), but the laurels for adventurous programming this week go to Richard Pittman’s New England Philharmonic, which presents the premiere of Bernard Hoffer’s Violin Concerto No. 2 on a compelling program with music by John Adams, Judith Weir, and Bartok. (Feb. 23, Jordan Hall, www.nephilharmonic.org).

BLUE HERON The singers of this treasured Renaissance choir offer a characteristically thoughtful program entitled “Songs of Hope,” with works by Machaut, Galiot, and Solage under the direction of Scott Metcalfe. Feb. 22, 8 p.m., First Church in Cambridge, 617-960-7956, www.blueheronchoir.org

STEVEN OSBORNE + PAUL LEWIS Two musician friends — the Scottish pianist Steven Osborne and English pianist Paul Lewis — partner for a rare four-hands recital devoted to works by Fauré, Poulenc, Debussy, Stravinsky, and Ravel. Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Jordan Hall, 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

WOLF PLAY A lesbian couple, one of whom is a boxer on the verge of her professional debut, adopts a young Korean boy on the Internet. The boy, depicted by a puppet, believes he is a wolf, and responds as such to his circumstances, which get very complicated when the man who put him up for adoption tries to get him back. Hansol Jung’s inventively on-point play is directed by Summer L. Williams with her usual deft touch. Cast includes Minh-Anh Day, Inés de la Cruz, Tonasia Jones, Greg Maraio, and Adrian Peguero. Through Feb. 29. Company One Theatre. At Rabb Hall, Boston Public Library, Copley Square. www.companyone.org

VANITY FAIR The gifted director-designer David R. Gammons presides over an exhilaratingly inventive, go-for-broke production of Kate Hamill’s freewheeling play. Adapted from William Makepeace Thackeray’s 1848 novel of manners, “Vanity Fair’’ chronicles the bumpy social journeys of guileful Becky Sharp (a superb Josephine Moshiri Elwood) and gentle, overly trusting Amelia Sedley (an elegant Malikah McHerrin-Cobb) through early-19th-century London. Through Feb. 23. Underground Railway Theater. At Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, ext. 1, www.centralsquaretheater.org

BRIGHT HALF LIFE Tanya Barfield’s fast-moving, impressionistic portrait of love and its complications reconstructs, in nonlinear fashion, a lesbian relationship as it unfolds over four decades. Lyndsay Allyn Cox and Kelly Chick deliver excellent performances, making us feel the intensity of that love and the pain of those complications. Directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian. Through Feb. 16. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Plaza Theatre, Boston Center for the Arts. 866-811-4111, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

REGGIE WILSON/FIST AND HEEL PERFORMANCE GROUP “Power,” Wilson’s latest work for his company, explores how the Black Shaker community might have lived and worshiped. Highly respected as a cultural scholar of Africa and the diaspora, Wilson combines meticulous research with keen insight and imagination, all filtered through a contemporary lens. Feb. 21-22, $15-$25. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. 617-478-3103, www.icaboston.org

NEXT Urbanity Dance presents this eighth annual showcase of rising choreographers, selected from a large pool of applicants to receive a four-month residency to develop new work. The residency is designed as a springboard for the creative efforts of emerging talent. Participating choreographers in the showcase performance are Haley Day, Junichi Fukuda, L. James O’Gilvie, Key’Aira Lockett, Celia Morris, Charly Santagado, and Jacob Regan. Feb. 21-23, $23-$50. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. 617-572-3727, www.urbanitydance.org

EASTERN UNITED STATES DANCESPORT CHAMPIONSHIPS One of the most prestigious regional ballroom dance competitions in the country, this one features elite, sumptuously costumed competitors from around the US showcasing their finest moves, from smooth and Latin to rhythm and ballroom. Feb. 21-23, $15-$75, depending on the session. Boston Marriott Long Wharf. www.easternunitedstateschampionships.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

MAGDA BIERNAT THE EDGE OF KNOWING This photographer spent a year traveling from Patagonia to Alaska, looking for Pan-American essentials of landscape and design, and finding echoes of the pre-Columbian world from a concrete tepee in Texas to a highway intersecting with Peruvian geoglyphs called the Nazca Lines. Through Feb. 28. Robert Klein Gallery, 38 Newbury St. 617-267-7997, www.robertkleingallery.com

EJ HILL: THE LILY LEAGUE Hill, a conceptual artist, challenges precepts of the American educational system. Using objects such as chalkboards, he suggests excellence depends on embracing populations that have been traditionally ignored — a notion that might be a thorn in the heart of his most excellent host, Harvard University. Through March 28. Johnson-Kulukundis Family Gallery, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, Harvard University, 8 Garden St., Cambridge 617-495-8212, www.radcliffe.harvard.edu

AWAKEN: CONJURING OUR TOMORROW In a show organized by Allison Maria Rodriguez, eight Latina artists (including Evelyn Rydz and Dinora Justice) contemplate climate justice, approaching the problem from angles including math and storytelling and mediums ranging from photography to painting to assemblage. Rodriguez gives a curator’s talk on Feb. 19 at 12:30 p.m., followed by a reception. Through March 13. Winfisky Gallery, Salem State University, 352 Lafayette St., Salem. 978-542-6365, www.salemstate.edu/arts

CATE McQUAID

Museums

LEDELLE MOE: WHEN Massive stone heads lay on the floor of Mass MoCA’s biggest gallery, like the ruins of a fallen empire. Moe, a South African artist, began contemplating ruins more than two decades ago. For her, ruins are appropriately contemporary in a time of serious tumult. Through Sept. 7. Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

HYMAN BLOOM: MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH Last chance to see this long-overdue survey of the work of Hyman Bloom, a Boston painter whose visceral images of post-autopsy bodies and denuded trees left him on the outs of a mid-century movement toward gestural abstraction. It’s an important recovery effort. The work speaks, and loudly, for itself. Through Feb. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

YAYOI KUSAMA: LOVE IS CALLING + BEYOND INFINITY When the ICA announced it had acquired one of the celebrated Japanese nonagenarian’s “Infinity Rooms” last year, it almost had to include crowd control strategies due to the runaway success of Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” exhibition in various cities. Now, the ICA offers a deep dive to offset the Instagram onslaught, with thoughtful accompaniments that help tease out both Kusama’s long art-historical lineage and resonant emotional depth. Through Feb. 7, 2021, Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

PICK A SIDE STUPID: A COMEDY DEBATE SHOW One last time before he leaves Boston, catch Shawn Carter hosting this debate show/podcast, on which comedians have been forced to choose a position on everything from details about Norse mythology to which is better, the North Shore or South Shore. This week’s topic, “Life Events.” Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $10. The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way #23, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

COMIC VS COMIC Sean Sullivan hosts this one-on-one stand-up roasting competition. On the fight card for this edition: Logan O’Brien vs. Ben Bosunga, Maya Manion vs. Rob Greene, Joe Buckley vs. Jim Bowes, and Joe Palana vs. Ryan Ellington. Feb. 20, 8 p.m. $15. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

MO AMER Born in Kuwait and raised in Houston, Amer doesn’t understand all the anti-Muslim sentiment in America. “Mohammed is the most popular name in the world,” he said on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “You know what’s frustrating about that fact? I went to Disneyland three weeks ago, not one keychain with my name on it.” Feb. 22, 7 p.m. $28. Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St., Boston. 866-448-7849, www.thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

KIDS IN THE KITCHEN The Boston Public Market knows kids can cook too. At this cooking class, children ages 6 to 10 will perfect the art of making apple galettes. The best part? Each galette is personalized, crafted from locally-grown apples, and ready to eat after the session. Parents are welcome to stay for the hourlong class, or peek around at the market’s vendors as they please. Feb. 17, 9 a.m. Tickets $15. Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. eventbrite.com.

BOSTON CHILDREN’S WINTER FESTIVAL With a 45-foot Toboggan Tunnel, a snow maze, and a trackless train, this year’s winter fest is bringing out the best. Hosted by Mayor Walsh and the Parks and Recreative Department, the celebration offers something for everyone. Get competitive with giant hands-on games like Connect4. Ride down the winter-themed inflatable slide, Snowzilla Jr. Or pose in front of a 1960s vintage Volkswagen van. Feb. 20, 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Free. Boston Common, 139 Tremont St, Boston. boston.gov.

DISNEY ON ICE’S ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES Buckle up for a car ride with Mickey, Minnie, and the gang. On the ice at TD Garden, the lovable cartoon characters will whisk guests away to the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins, the Pride Lands with Tim and Pumba, and even the bottom of the ocean with Ariel and Sebastian. Where will the Genie take your family? Through Feb. 23. Tickets $18-$130. TD Garden, 100 Legends Way, Boston. disneyonice.com.

DITI KOHLI

DITI KOHLI



