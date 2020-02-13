It’s a moment of reckoning for Wayfair, which has been on such a hiring blitz over the past several years that its employees often wait in line for the escalators up to its offices in the Copley Mall. The company, which expanded into a second office building last summer, now employs 16,000 people worldwide selling furniture and home decor.

The email to employees, obtained by the Globe, speaks of Wayfair’s need to “tighten our focus and increase efficiencies.” It was not immediately clear how many Wayfair employees were affected.

Wayfair, Boston’s fastest growing tech company, announced on Thursday that it was laying off employees, saying it “recognized a critical need to more efficiently align our teams with the business priorities that most directly and significantly impact our customers.”

Advertisement

Yet Wayfair has still failed to turn a profit. Its executives have long argued that despite a long track record of losses, the company has been in growth mode, investing heavily in its supply chain infrastructure and European expansion efforts. More often than not, its board members and leadership team will point to Amazon as their model, which for years funneled its revenues back into growth and failed to turn a profit.

But Wayfair’s critics are quick to point out that the company is not Amazon — selling furniture is far more challenging than shipping books and boots — and besides, Amazon is now positioning itself to become one of Wayfair’s largest competitors online.

Daniel McCarthy, an assistant professor of marketing at Emory University, has analyzed Wayfair’s growth and is skeptical about its sustainability. He said that the company’s sales have been growing much more slowly than its headcount, “and the gap between the two is growing."

On Thursday morning, employees got a message via Slack that all of their internal tools were being locked. This meant that employees were not able to deploy code or make significant data changes. Also on Tuesday, an IT team in the Berlin office was laid off according to an employee who was among those who lost their jobs. The former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said more layoffs were to come in Boston.

Advertisement

A Wayfair spokesperson declined to comment. Wayfair will hold its fourth quarter earnings report on February 28th.

Employees said the groundwork for the layoffs has been in the works for months.

In an internal memo issued in November of last year obtained by the Globe, Wayfair’s chief technology officer, Jim Miller, said the company was implementing a “headcount review process” for its engineers that would “move our focus from aggressively hiring of new people and instead, turn focus and time towards developing our current team members to their full potential.”

While stipulating that the headcount review was “absolutely not" a hiring freeze, Miller said the company had grown its engineering team by 68 percent in the 12 months prior, and that 57 percent of its engineers had less than a year on the job. The hiring slowdown, he wrote, would “encourage more focus, discipline, and collaboration across departments,” he wrote.

In November, the company emailed several of its recruiting contacts saying that they would not be recruiting new members for 2020. And the company has also scaled back its recruitment efforts on college campuses in recent months, according to one current employee who asked not to be named for fear of retribution.

Advertisement

In his memo, Miller encouraged his team leaders to use the time they’d typically spend hiring to focus on “developing our team members to their full potential." And he asked them to spend more “quality time on reviews.”

But the internal review process for engineering managers was recently updated with a stricter curve in place, which is resulting in more employees being evaluated as “underperformers," according to several current employees who asked not to be identified.

That change, they said, led to fearful chatter among employees over the past few weeks that layoffs were looming.

Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.