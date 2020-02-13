The state’s Cannabis Control Commission will be given secret information about five marijuana companies involved in a federal bribery case against the former Fall River mayor, a federal has ruled.

The former mayor, Jasiel Correia II, is accused of pressuring the marijuana companies for $575,000 in bribes in exchange for city approval to open pot businesses in Fall River. Correia, whose trial is set for May, has pleaded not guilty.

Public court documents have not identified the five marijuana vendors. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers have agreed to a protective order barring the release of any non-public information related to the case, other than for litigation purposes.