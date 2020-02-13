Officers were called to Good Chemistry, located at 9 Harrison St., at 4:14 a.m. for a report of a breaking and entering. They later determined that two male suspects entered the building by damaging the front door, police said.

Two people broke into Worcester’s first recreational marijuana shop early Sunday, damaging the front door and the ATM, but taking no marijuana, police said.

The suspects, who have not be identified or arrested, “targeted the ATM,” police said, but it’s not clear whether they took any money. No marijuana products were taken.

The store was not open during the break-in, and it opened for its regular hours on Sunday.

“The recent break-in at our Worcester dispensary took place after business hours,” the company said in a statement. “We take security very seriously and are cooperating fully with local law enforcement and are grateful for their hard work."

Good Chemistry began adult-use sales in May 2019 as the first — and still the only — recreational marijuana shop in Worcester.

