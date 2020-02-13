Flynn has called for a City Council hearing to explore the city’s regulations for running an election recount, saying the dramatic race between Julia Mejia, who won the fourth and final at-large seat, and Alejandra St. Guillen was a dramatic, intense affair.

City Councilor Ed Flynn also wants it to serve as a teaching moment.

Last fall’s election recount that settled the race for a coveted City Council seat by a single vote served as a historic moment for Boston.

“It was a real example of how every vote counts,” Flynn said.

He said he was not questioning the final count or the performance of elections workers.

But he took particular issue with a requirement that a candidate collect at least 50 signatures from registered voters in each ward in which they are seeking a recount — a burden that means candidates could be duplicating efforts if more than one wants the recount.

Flynn said the requirement creates a high bar for candidates who had already taken a heavy emotional and financial toll from the months of campaigning for office.

He said city rules should trigger an automatic recount whenever a race is so close — initial tallies showed Mejia and St. Guillen apart by only 10 votes.

“This process can be very challenging to candidates, especially after a difficult campaign,” Flynn said.

Mejia, who could not attend last week’s council meeting, was supportive of the hearing, Flynn said.

City Councilor Lydia Edwards also welcomed the inquiry, saying a one-vote difference for a council seat is a once-in-a-generation teaching moment.

“We need to make sure we demonstrate to future generations and our future colleagues that we did learn from this moment,” she said.

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.