“Support your local businesses, that’s a do right there," said Hank Heffernan, a 20-year-old from Dorchester mentioning his distaste for the typical Olive Garden date. “Do surprise your date, but don’t be expecting a kiss. If this is a new person you’re seeing, don’t expect anything special. Treat it like a normal date. Don’t steal home [base].”

Flowers, chocolates, an intimate dinner, an unexpected idea, or maybe a simple gesture? As Valentine’s Day rapidly approaches, some locals are feeling the pressure. Metro Minute surveyed folks at TimeOut Marketplace in the Fenway to collect personal do’s and don’ts for the holiday. Let us know your thoughts.

“Try not to make it about you, try to make it about the other person. Valentine’s Day is about love and loving another person,” said Caitlin Tolpin, 19, of Milton. She also suggested that people go beyond jewelry and give thoughtful, meaningful gifts.

Anna Dandrea, the manager of Orly Khon Floral in TimeOut, also suggested that people avoid the traditional and try activities with their partner such as dance classes.

“Remember [Valentine’s Day] and take the time to make it special,” said 37-year-old Esben Munksgaard of Hingham. Munksgaard has been married for five years and talked about how it is important not to forget about these special occasions even when married.

Ben Staples from Malden noted that people should ensure they make reservations early and shared that one of his friends makes reservations at multiple different restaurants and gives them to his friends as the big day approaches.

“Make sure that your date is enthusiastic about Valentine’s Day, if they’re not and you make this big grand gesture, it might just annoy them,” Peter Borge of Medford said, speaking from experience.

“Don’t go overboard,” said Swati Gupta, a 35-year-old Boston resident. “You’ve got to make every day special.”

Many Boston residents agreed with Gupta, believing that showing appreciation and love for your partner should not be limited to Feb. 14.

“Show your appreciation every day,” said Emily Toumayan of Winchester.