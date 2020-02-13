As a cancer survivor, catching the new coronavirus isn’t worth the risk, Mah explained in Cantonese through an interpreter on a rainy Tuesday in Chinatown. Since news broke of Massachusetts’s first case of coronavirus on Feb. 1, he said he was worried that more people in Boston had been infected, particularly as the number of cases soar worldwide. Earlier this week, the epidemic was believed to have slowed. But on Thursday, the number of cases surged as Chinese officials expanded the diagnostic criteria for identifying the virus.

Wah Mah, 89, helped himself to an egg tart and a cup of Dunkin’ coffee in Quincy Tower’s community room, a treat for a man who has avoided going outside for fear of getting sick.

The deadly virus, dubbed Covid-19, has now sickened more than 60,000 people, the vast majority of them in China.

Mah’s fears were assuaged — at least temporarily — on Tuesday afternoon after hearing from City Councilor Ed Flynn and Flynn’s policy director and translator, Sophia Wang. Soaking wet in his suit from the rain, Flynn lugged two take-out boxes of coffee into Quincy Tower, an affordable housing complex for seniors in Chinatown, while Wang followed with Hong Kong-style pastries. Their visit was part of new initiative to raise awareness about the coronavirus and quell the tide of misinformation that has swelled in recent weeks, particularly among Chinatown’s many seniors.

Shou Qiang Mei was at the Quincy Tower in Chinatown on Tuesday for a meeting to discuss concerns about coronavirus and stem misinformation. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

“We’re hearing a lot of rumors and we’re hearing a lot of negative comments about the Chinese community, but that’s not what your city is about,” Flynn told the group of seniors. “It’s about empathy and working together as a city.”

On Thursday, Chinese authorities introduced new diagnostic methods for counting the number of coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in China to 59,804. The death toll from the outbreak in China has jumped to 1,367. The United States has just 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including one in a University of Massachusetts Boston student who recently traveled to Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus originated. According to Chinese health officials, seniors have been hit hardest by the virus.

But rumors and misinformation, much of it fueled by social media, have whipped up alarm about the virus. In Boston’s Chinatown, businesses and restaurants have observed a sharp decline in customers. Local retailers have reported widespread shortages of face masks. On WeChat, the popular Chinese messaging app, an unfounded rumor circulated that the infected UMass student had visited a local hotpot restaurant before isolating himself at home.

To help combat fears about the virus and support struggling Chinese restaurants, City Councilor Michelle Wu and Quincy Council President Nina Liang have organized a dim sum brunch at China Pearl Restaurant in Chinatown on Saturday morning, along with councilors Flynn, Annissa Essaibi George and Kenzie Bok.

Karen Chen, executive director of the Chinatown-based Chinese Progressive Association, said a common misconception is that more people in Boston are infected than have been reported.

“Based on the medical professionals, the risk [of contracting the coronavirus] is low in comparison to other things like the flu,” Chen said. “I think that people are overly concerned.”

Dr. Jennifer Lo, medical director of the Boston Public Health Commission, addressed misconceptions about the virus at a city-run community meeting at Chinatown’s Josiah Quincy Elementary School on Friday. The event drew dozens of people, many of them elderly, who expressed concerns about the UMass student and the passengers he may have had contact with during his flight back to Boston. Lo emphasized that the risk to the general public for contracting the virus “is very low.” She also said she could not share how many people in Boston are currently self-isolating after traveling to China.

"Because of the high-tech technology right now, like WeChat and everything, [our senior clients] receive a lot of information, but whether that is correct or incorrect, they receive it,” said Megan Cheung, associate and clinical director of the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center in Chinatown. "We want to make sure they understand what’s going on here so they don’t have to be panicked.”

Shou Qiang Mei, 90, a Quincy Tower resident, said he’s not too concerned about the virus, but his children are. Speaking to the Globe through an interpreter, he said his children, most of whom live in the Chinese province of Guangdong, have warned him against visiting public spaces. He noted that the Quincy Tower community room, where residents play cards and mahjong, has been unusually empty since news of the outbreak came to light.

“There’s a lot of WeChat stories about this and that, but ...the sources are not verified,” Mei said. But, he added, he and others are still “taking preventive measures, just in case."

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn talking with residents at Quincy Tower in Chinatown on Feb. 11, 2020. Megan Cheung is also pictured (right). Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe









Deanna Pan can be reached at deanna.pan@globe.com.