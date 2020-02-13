“The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to 445 Franklin Village Drive at 9:10am,” Barbieri wrote. “Columbia Gas was on scene requesting our presence for elevated carbon monoxide readings. The highest readings were 300ppm. We identified the source and secured the unit. We had 12 patients that were occupants that were transported to Milford Hospital with symptoms. We had 2 refusals. We had 13 total ambulances with 11 of those being mutual aid ambulances. The building has been ventilated and the incident is now under control.”

Franklin Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Barbieri confirmed the details in an e-mail message.

A carbon monoxide incident at a Franklin shopping center sent 12 people to the hospital Thursday morning, officials said.

Barbieri said in a follow-up email that all “the transported patients had non-life threatening injuries. The building has been properly ventilated and the shopping center has been reopened.”

Earlier Thursday, the Fire Department had tweeted that crews were “out with a carbon monoxide incident at Franklin Village Mall.”

