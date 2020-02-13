Some commuter rail trains on the Worcester line are delayed in both directions Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a bridge in Southborough, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail service.

All trains to and from Worcester will be delayed up to 10 minutes, the MBTA said.

Some trains originating in Framingham are experiencing delays as well, the MBTA said. The 7:15 a.m. train from Framingham is running five to 10 minutes behind schedule between Newtonville and South Station, the MBTA said.