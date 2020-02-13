Some commuter rail trains on the Worcester line are delayed in both directions Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into a bridge in Southborough, according to Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail service.
All trains to and from Worcester will be delayed up to 10 minutes, the MBTA said.
Some trains originating in Framingham are experiencing delays as well, the MBTA said. The 7:15 a.m. train from Framingham is running five to 10 minutes behind schedule between Newtonville and South Station, the MBTA said.
Keolis reported that a vehicle struck a T bridge in Southborough. No additional information about the crash was immediately available.
Riders on the Fitchburg line are also seeing delays Thursday morning. The 8:10 a.m. train from Wachusett departed from Wachusett 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, the MBTA said. The 6:45 a.m. train from North Station to Fitchburg ran 20 to 30 minutes late between Lincoln and Wachusett due to train traffic caused by a signal issue, according to the MBTA.
A switch issue also temporarily stopped the 4:50 a.m. train from Wachusettand ran 35 to 45 minutes behind schedule between Ayer and North Station, the MBTA said.
The late arrival of equipment and a signal issue delayed an outbound 7:16 a.m. train on the Lowell line 10 to 15 minutes between West Medford and Lowell, the MBTA said.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.