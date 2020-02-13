Desmond referred further questions to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office, which declined to comment. A lawyer for Ablow didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment. Voice and e-mail messages left with Ablow’s office weren’t immediately returned.

Special Agent Timothy Desmond, a DEA spokesman, confirmed via e-mail that his agency “executed a court authorized” search warrant Ablow’s office on Water Street “as part of an ongoing investigation.”

The US Drug Enforcement Administration on Thursday raided the Newburyport office of Dr. Keith R. Ablow, a prominent psychiatrist who last year settled medical malpractice lawsuits brought by three women who alleged he drew them into demeaning sexual relationships while he was treating them for depression, accusations he denied.

The nature of the DEA probe wasn’t clear Thursday. Ablow hasn’t been charged with a crime.

In June 2019, he reached out-of-court settlements with three former patients who alleged sexual misconduct, according to court filings. Terms weren’t disclosed.

In their lawsuits, the women said they traveled from out of state to be treated by Ablow, 58, in Newburyport, where their relationships eventually turned sexual. While under Ablow’s care, all three said they received infusions of the anesthetic Ketamine to treat depression.

During some sexual encounters, the women said Ablow beat them with a belt with a skull-shaped buckle and told one words to the effect of “I own you,” and “You are my slave,” according to legal filings. One woman wrote in an affidavit that she had Ablow’s Facebook name tattooed on her inner forearm.

In February 2019, Ablow said via Twitter that he “categorically, completely” denied the allegations in the lawsuits.

When he settled the suits last June, his lawyer, Paul Cirel, said Ablow was focused on getting his medical license reinstated in Massachusetts, where regulators suspended him from practicing medicine in May 2019 after concluding he posed “an immediate and serious threat to public health.”

His online profile with the state Board of Registration in Medicine listed Ablow’s license status as “Summary Suspension” on Thursday and said the license had expired in November 2019.

Three days before his license was set to expire, Ablow announced that he was launching the The Ablow Center. According to the center’s website, Ablow “practiced psychiatry for over 25 years before developing his own life coaching, mentoring and spiritual counseling system. He has helped thousands of adults and adolescents across the United States, in Europe and in Asia, including CEOs, elected officials, professional athletes and world-renown artists.”

The site lists the center’s full name as the Ablow Center for Mind and Soul, and the listed address is the same one the feds raided Thursday. Ablow Center services include counseling and coaching; couples counseling; natural and holistic remedies; and leadership, executive and crisis coaching, the site says.

Ablow, a prolific author, has also testified as a defense witness in the high-profile trials of Dr. Richard Sharpe, who was convicted of killing his wife in Wenham, and Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter , the German national serving time for murder in California who pretended to be a member of the Rockefeller dynasty.





