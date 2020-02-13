Explosions have rocked a commercial building in Newburyport that experts from the state’s specialized hazmat team are expected to soon enter in an effort to determine the cause of the detonations, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.
"There are definitely explosions in the building,'' said Newburyport Fire Lieutenant Stephen Hamilton. “How large or small, I don’t know.”
Hamilton said firefighters first responded to the building on Opportunity Way around 4:16 a.m. The first wave of firefighters made sure no one was in the building and that no one was injured, he said.
The state fire marshal’s office dispatched a hazmat team around 4:30 a.m. to assist Newburyport firefighters, according to Jennifer Mieth, spokeswoman for State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.
Advertisement
" No injuries have been reported," she wrote in an e-mail. “There were reports of several explosions.”
Around 6:45 a.m., firefighters are now waiting for the specialists from the state’s hazmat team to enter the building to determine the cause and how to bring the situation safely under control.
The explosions are taking place in the PCI Synthesis company building, Hamilton said.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.