Explosions have rocked a commercial building in Newburyport that experts from the state’s specialized hazmat team are expected to soon enter in an effort to determine the cause of the detonations, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.

"There are definitely explosions in the building,'' said Newburyport Fire Lieutenant Stephen Hamilton. “How large or small, I don’t know.”

Hamilton said firefighters first responded to the building on Opportunity Way around 4:16 a.m. The first wave of firefighters made sure no one was in the building and that no one was injured, he said.